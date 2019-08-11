LOCK HAVEN — Lyn Reese (Carolyn), a resident of Lock Haven (Black Forrest Village), died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of 80 at the Buck Tail Medical Center after a long illness.

Born in 1939 in Irvington, New Jersey, Lyn had a long career as a Benefit Specialist for Meridan Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. She is survived by Josef Reese, her husband of 60 years. Lyn also had two children, Elizabeth Reed, of Quarryville, and Tom Reese, of Tunkhannock. She also has three grandchildren, Jessica (Jessi) Reed, Katherine (Katie) Reese, and Josef (Joe) Reese.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 19 Germania St., Galeton, PA 16922.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.