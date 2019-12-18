HOUSTON, Texas — Lynda M. Zajaczkowski, 55, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her close family and friends, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 22, 1964. Lynda was a science educator for the Harmony Public Schools, Houston. Lynda loved her students like they were her own. Her favorite pastimes were golf and anything to do with nature and enjoying her cats, Stella and Boots. She was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School and Wilkes University. Lynda will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

She is survived by her parents, Edward and Charlotte Zajaczkowski, Pittston; sister Karen Toole, New Jersey; brother Ed Zajaczkowski Jr, New York and brother Paul Zajaczkowski, Plains Township. A celebration of her life will be held at the Life Point Church, League City, Texas.