DALLAS — Lyudmila (Ludi) Kleyman, 72, died peacefully at home in Dallas, surrounded by family and friends.

Lyudmila was born June 22, 1946, in Odessa, USSR, to Leib and Manya Vokhgelt. In Russia, Lyudmila was a physician assistant before fleeing as a refugee in 1978. After arriving in America, Lyudmila went back to school for phlebotomy. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre for more than 20 years. After leaving Mercy Hospital, she worked as a real estate agent. Real estate was her passion and she loved helping others find their dream home. She worked for Rothstein Realtor before finally finding her home with David Rubbico at Realty World Rubbico Real Estate and the amazing people she worked with. Ludi was the happiest of women. She loved talking to people and helping to make their day brighter. Growing up in Odessa, one of her fondest memories were days at the beach. She loved the ocean and sitting in the water, letting the waves crash over her.

Lyudmila is survived by her sons, Marc Kleyman and wife Michele, of Dallas, and Igor Kleyman and wife Wendy, of Thornhurst; her grandchildren whom she adored, Aidan, Leo, Rosemary, Analisa, Saige, Coral and Brighten; her brother, Michael Vokhgelt and wife Ylana; her nephews, Nicholas and Leo Vokhgelt, of Columbus, Ohio; also, her dear friend, Galy Filkovsky and her mother, Valentina, who were with her until the end. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kleyman; her parents, Leib and Enya Vokhgelt; her mother, Manya Vokhgelt; and her nephews, Maximilian and Daniel Vokhgelt.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

I knew Lyudmila would want us to wish you all a super marvelous, happy, healthy day.