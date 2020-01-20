Mabel-Faye Richards Solomon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel-Faye Richards Solomon.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mabel-Faye Richards Solomon, a teacher for 30 years with Crestwood School District, passed away peacefully after an illness on Nov. 1, 2019, in Pompano Beach, Fla.

She grew up in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of Milton Richards and Mabel Chase Richards. She graduated from College Misericordia, moving to Florida in 1986 after retiring from Fairview Elementary School, Mountain Top.

She was active in the PTA and Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, and tap danced with Bob Niznik Dance Studio and South Florida Silver Tappers.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Faye, of Pompano Beach; son, Michael, of Brevard, N.C., two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life was held Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Martin Episcopal Church, Pompano. Final resting is Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions by check to dance scholarship in her name:

MFRS Tappin' on Gold Legacy

c/o Miami Dance Hub

2335 Trapp Avenue, Miami, FL. 33133

Donation information: 586-945-8923


Published in Times Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.