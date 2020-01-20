Mabel-Faye Richards Solomon, a teacher for 30 years with Crestwood School District, passed away peacefully after an illness on Nov. 1, 2019, in Pompano Beach, Fla.

She grew up in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of Milton Richards and Mabel Chase Richards. She graduated from College Misericordia, moving to Florida in 1986 after retiring from Fairview Elementary School, Mountain Top.

She was active in the PTA and Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, and tap danced with Bob Niznik Dance Studio and South Florida Silver Tappers.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Faye, of Pompano Beach; son, Michael, of Brevard, N.C., two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life was held Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Martin Episcopal Church, Pompano. Final resting is Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions by check to dance scholarship in her name:

MFRS Tappin' on Gold Legacy

c/o Miami Dance Hub

2335 Trapp Avenue, Miami, FL. 33133

Donation information: 586-945-8923