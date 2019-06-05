FORTY FORT — Mabel Jane Spiegel, 93, of Forty Fort, died on June 3, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas, where she was a guest.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Augusta Walker Cantrill. She graduated from Coughlin High School.

Jane had resided on Oak Street in Forty Fort for 55 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as the district manager for H. A. Berkheimer Tax Associates for 35 years and served on their board of directors.

Jane was dedicated to her role as a mother and grandmother and took great pride in her family. She was also a member of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church. She previously sang in the church choir and was a member of the Amicitia Class.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Billy E. Spiegel, in 2010; brother Edwin Cantrill; and sister Marjorie Keiper.

Surviving are her son, Brent Spiegel and his wife, Mary Alice, of Camp Hill; daughter Marcia Spiegel, of Forty Fort, and her fiancé, Allen Beardsworth; three grandchildren, Janean, Matthew and Caitlin, and their spouses; and four great-grandchildren, Keely, Violet, Lia and Margot.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Forty Fort United Methodist Church, Wyoming and Yeager avenues, Forty Fort, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. A private burial will be held with the family following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Forty Fort United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund or the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.