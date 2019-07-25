WARRINGTON — Marcia J. Margis, of Warrington, formerly of Trucksville, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 79.

She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Margis, who died in 1973.

Born and raised in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Gratakowski Jacobowicz and sister of the late Audrey Westcott. Marcia grew up in Scranton and was a 1958 graduate of Central High School. She worked at Oppenheim Department Store and at the John Heinz Allied Services in Wilkes-Barre. Then in 1995, she began a career with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Northeast Pa. and remained with them for many years before retiring in 2006.

Marcia was a hard worker but it was not her life, her family was. She was a loving and devoted mother who enjoyed working in her gardens, baking and cooking, but most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. They were the loves of her life and she loved being with them. Her kind and wonderful ways will always be remembered and cherished by them.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jocelyn Nolan and her husband, John, of Naperville, Ill., and Melissa Margis Kapur and her husband, Raj Kapur, of Ambler. She is also survived by her five dear grandchildren, Meredith Nolan, John Michael Nolan, John Margis Kapur, Stanley Kapur and Teddy Kapur; and a niece and several nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 33 Conwell Ave., Maple Glen, where the family will greet friends following the Mass. Her interment will be held privately at a later date in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Kind Like Joey, 324 Stonyhill Drive, Chalfont, PA 18914, or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

www.fluehr.com