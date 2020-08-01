1/1
Dr. Margaret A. Smedley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Margaret A. Smedley, age 82, passed away July 29, 2020.

Beloved daughter of the late William P. and Regis Smedley; dearest sister of Mary Regis Lavin (James, deceased), Dr. William P. Smedley (deceased) (Kay) and Dr. Robert R. Smedley (deceased) (Marian); loving aunt and great-aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

During her career, Dr. Smedley served as a professor at Cleveland State, John Carroll, Tri-C and Misericordia University, focusing primarily on early childhood education. In addition to teaching, Dr. Smedley helped others by developing numerous career counseling and job placement programs throughout Northeast Ohio.

Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Gesu Church. Masks are required. Interment private, St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover.

Please sign Tribute Wall at schultemahonmurphy.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved