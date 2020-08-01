Dr. Margaret A. Smedley, age 82, passed away July 29, 2020.

Beloved daughter of the late William P. and Regis Smedley; dearest sister of Mary Regis Lavin (James, deceased), Dr. William P. Smedley (deceased) (Kay) and Dr. Robert R. Smedley (deceased) (Marian); loving aunt and great-aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

During her career, Dr. Smedley served as a professor at Cleveland State, John Carroll, Tri-C and Misericordia University, focusing primarily on early childhood education. In addition to teaching, Dr. Smedley helped others by developing numerous career counseling and job placement programs throughout Northeast Ohio.

Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Gesu Church. Masks are required. Interment private, St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover.

