Margaret A. Thomas

Service Information
Obituary
ASHLEY — Margaret A. Thomas, 91, formerly of Ashley and Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township, where she was a resident. She was the widow of William J. Thomas, who died in November 2001.

Born on July 14, 1927, in Ashley, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Gabor) Botsko and graduated from Ashley High School in 1941.

She was employed by United Penn Bank in Wilkes-Barre until retiring in 1991.

Preceding her in death were brothers John Botsko and Joseph Botsko; and sisters Teresa Botsko, Ann Cossgrove and Mary Ann Petrosky.

Surviving are two children, William Joseph Thomas, of Dorrance, and Mary Joan Baxter, of East Stroudsburg; grandchildren Keri Thomas, Kendall Thomas and Melissa Garris Ryals; several great-grandchildren; a brother, George Botsko, of Elizabeth, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1250 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. John Chmil officiating. There will be no viewing.

Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.

Published in Times Leader from June 13 to June 14, 2019
