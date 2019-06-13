ASHLEY — Margaret A. Thomas, 91, formerly of Ashley and Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township, where she was a resident. She was the widow of William J. Thomas, who died in November 2001.

Born on July 14, 1927, in Ashley, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Gabor) Botsko and graduated from Ashley High School in 1941.

She was employed by United Penn Bank in Wilkes-Barre until retiring in 1991.

Preceding her in death were brothers John Botsko and Joseph Botsko; and sisters Teresa Botsko, Ann Cossgrove and Mary Ann Petrosky.

Surviving are two children, William Joseph Thomas, of Dorrance, and Mary Joan Baxter, of East Stroudsburg; grandchildren Keri Thomas, Kendall Thomas and Melissa Garris Ryals; several great-grandchildren; a brother, George Botsko, of Elizabeth, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1250 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. John Chmil officiating. There will be no viewing.

Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.

www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com