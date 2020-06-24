PRINGLE — Margaret 'Peggy' Adams, 83, of Pringle, died June 21, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in Oakdale Cemetery, Hunlock Creek. Friends may call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre. We will follow the social distancing and face coverings per CDC guidelines at the funeral home and graveside.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.