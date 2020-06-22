WILKES-BARRE — Margaret Ann Dailey Kuhns, 78, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on June 17, 2020, after losing her struggle with cancer.

Born May 2, 1942, in Pittston, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Mary Elmy Dailey.

Margaret was of the Roman Catholic faith and a former member of the Church of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Wilkes-Barre. She was also a former member of the VFW Ladies' Auxiliary in Ashley. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going on cruises with her friends.

Her husband, Francis J. Kuhns, died June 16, 1990. A son-in-law, John Harrison, also preceded her in death.

Margaret will be greatly missed by her three children: David and his wife Melissa Kuhns, of Ashland, Colleen Harrison, of Wilkes-Barre, and Lisa and her husband Ron Hunter, of Plymouth; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four siblings, Patricia Rundle, of Mountain Top, and Sharon Carpenter, Donna Pattison, and Donald Dailey, all from the Baltimore, Md. area; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebrations of Margaret's life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Margaret's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.