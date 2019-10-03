UNION TWP. — Margaret Ann Heylek, 70, of Union Township, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.

Born May 17, 1949, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Irene Lesko Barney. She was raised in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from E.L. Meyers High School, Class of 1967.

A beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her husband, Frank "Fritz" Heylek, and their son, Jacob. She and Frank would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on Nov. 26.

Honoring Margaret's wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Rd., Hunlock Creek.