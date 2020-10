Or Copy this URL to Share

DALLAS — Margaret Ann "Peggy" McCusker Mihalick, 84, of Dallas, died Oct. 2, 2020. Memorial service will be held privately at St. Therese's Church, Shavertown. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Masks and social distancing required.



