PITTSTON — Margaret Ann (Peggy) Zugarek, 82, of Pittston, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Peggy was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, the youngest daughter of the late Charles and Mary Allen Kelly, of Larksville. She was a graduate of Larksville High School, class of 1955, and the Wilkes-Barre Business School. Prior to her retirement, she worked for various insurance agencies over the years; most recently M.A. Laughlin Insurance Agency and Galland, Steinhauer & Ripa Insurance Company.

Peggy was a member of St. Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin. Prior to that, she was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and its choir, until its closing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Martin Zugarek, on Oct. 7, 2016; brothers, Charles and William Kelly; sisters, Rosemary DiTaranto and Sr. Esther M. Kelly, Maryknoll Missionary.

Surviving are her children, Martin C. Zugarek and his wife, Ann Marie, of Hunlock Creek; Maureen Capitano and her husband, Michael, of Pittston; Michael Zugarek and Kelly Stanley, of Newport News, V.a; Michelle Rinehimer and her husband, David, of Shavertown; grandchildren, Martin and Matthew Zugarek; Maria Capitano; Michael Paul Zugarek; Samantha and David Rinehimer; sister, Joan Kelly Stout, of Palm Desert, Calif.; brother, Thomas Kelly, of Edwardsville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Anderson Personal Care at Wesley Village; Dr. Spagnolini and his staff; and Geisinger Wyoming Valley ICU doctors, nurses and staff.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Dr., Laflin. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

