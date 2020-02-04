PLAINS TWP. — Margaret "Maggie" Antinovitch, 97, of Plains Township passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 2, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Plains Township to the late Joseph and Anna Selepak Sarnecki.

Margaret graduated from Plains Memorial High School and was employed by the American Tobacco Co. She also worked as an aide and a crossing guard for the Plains Township School District and became involved in the Plains Township political system. She was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Antinovitch Jr.; son Joseph III; brothers Joseph, Michael, Conrad and George Sarnecki; and sisters Anna Salek, Helen Morrash, Mary Konnick and Betty Smelenejak.

Margret is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Antinovitch, Laflin; grandson Joseph Antinovitch and wife Virginia; and children Jack and Elizabeth, New Jersey; siblings Shirley Beda and Tom Sarnecki; son-in-law Jack Smelenejak; and sister-in-law Lillian Sarnecki.

The family would like to thank nieces Mary Ann Truskowski and Elaine Sales for all of their help to the Antinovitch family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by the Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish.