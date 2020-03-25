PLAINS TWP. — Margaret (Peggy) Antosh, 87, of Plains Township, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Lawton) Schinse.

Peggy was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre. She was employed for many years by the Sunshine Market. Following her retirement, she was employed as a cafeteria worker at Solomon-Plains Jr. High School.

Peggy was a devoted and faithful member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Plains Township. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be sadly missed by her entire family.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Antosh in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and William Schinse and by her sisters, Gertrude Rodzniak and Patsy Washney.

Surviving are her children, Cindy Connor and her husband, Dobbin, of St. Louis, Mo., Albert Antosh, of Wilkes-Barre and James Antosh and his fiancée, Holly Lambert, of Monroe Township; grandchildren, Andrew, Tyler and Ashleigh Connor; twin sister, Mary Steininger, Wilkes-Barre; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

A public celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting Peggy's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.