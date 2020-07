AVOCA — Margaret "Peg" Bartosiewicz Gusinski, 70, of Avoca, died March 23, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until Mass time Saturday. If attending visitation or Mass, use discretion. Masks are mandatory in church. Arrangements by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.