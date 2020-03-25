WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Margaret "Marge" Bogusko, 93, a resident of Wilkes-Barre Township, and most recently a guest at the Mercy Center, Dallas, passed into eternal life Monday evening, March 23, 2020, at the Mercy Center.

Her beloved husband was the late Aloysius J. Bogusko, who passed away Dec. 19, 2016. Together, Al and Marge shared 67 beautiful years of marriage.

Born May 30, 1926, in the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre Township, Marge was one of three children born to the late Stanley and Della (Bartlomowicz) Solack.

Marge was a 1944 graduate of the former Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and following high school, she went on to attend the former Wilkes-Barre Business School.

A devoted homemaker most of her life, Marge was employed in her earlier years by the former Acme Bakery, Wilkes-Barre. After raising her children, Marge was employed for 22 years by the Bogusko Music Co., Wilkes-Barre Township.

Marge was a devout Catholic and a proud, life member of Saint Mary the Maternity Church, now Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, where she held membership with its Confraternity of Christian Mothers.

Marge had a great love of music throughout her life, and she was a talented pianist and accordion player.

Family was the center of Marge's life and she cherished every moment she shared with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also treasured the close relationships she had with her sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Although her presence will be deeply missed, she leaves behind many treasured memories to reflect upon until we are reunited with her in glory. Marge always said "I had a good life."

In addition to her parents, Stanley and Della Solack, and her husband, Al, Marge was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Solack; her sister, Theresa Solack; and her sons-in-law, Anthony Katra and Bill Lukacinsky.

Marge is survived by her four daughters, Anita Sirak and her husband, Richard, of Hanover Township; Andrea Bogusko Yorkonis, of Mountain Top; Margo Lukacinsky, of Mountain Top; and Judy Katra, of Mountain Top; her son-in-law, Matthew Yorkonis; her five grandchildren, April Yorkonis and her husband, David Fernandes; Aaron Yorkonis and his wife, Tracy; Lukas Lukacinsky; Kellan Katra; and Kyle Katra; her two great-grandchildren, twins, Andi Grace and Arden Aaralyn Yorkonis; her sisters-in-law, Doris Eslinger and Theresa Lake; and her numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to all of Marge's home caregivers as well as the nurses and staff of the Mercy Center for the gentle and compassionate care they all bestowed upon Marge during her time of need.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private for the immediate family with interment in Saint Mary the Maternity Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Wyoming.

A public memorial Mass to honor Marge's life will be announced at a future date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

