Margaret C. Ellsworth, 86, passed away peacefully Monday morning, March 11, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Exeter.

Born in Center Moreland on Feb. 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Skechus Petraitis.

Margaret attended West Wyoming schools. She was always active and on the move, coaching girls softball, attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, and fostering many children throughout the years alongside her husband, Norman, including children from the Fresh Air Fund and an exchange student.

Margaret worked in cigar factories in West Pittston and Kingston, and later with her husband founded Ellsworth Disposal Service. While taking care of the business, she also found time to become one of the first female school bus drivers in the Wyoming Valley, and she later owned a school transportation business until her retirement. Margaret safely transported generations of families to school over the years.

In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed going to Mohegan Sun Casino and attending Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey games. Above all, Margaret loved caring for her family and friends, in addition to her many dogs, cats, fish and birds.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, and her sisters, Alberta Ross, Eleanor Banyar, and Madeline Talamelli.

Surviving are her children, Norman and his fiancée, Gail Leyshon, of Tunkhannock; Paul and wife Kelly, of Swoyersville; Eugene and wife Lois, of Harding; Margaret and her husband, Bill Robbins, of Exeter; and Christy Teasdale, of Exeter; grandsons, Paul and wife Amy Ellsworth, of Exeter; Eugene Ellsworth, of Philadelphia; Norman Ellsworth and long-time girlfriend Kelly Sandrosk, of Freeland; Cody Ellsworth, of Swoyersville; Alex and wife Alyssa Ellsworth, of West Wyoming; Matthew Clarke, of Exeter; granddaughters, Lora Paulukonis and husband Jerry, of Bear Creek; Ashley and husband Dalton Leslie, of Indiana; Ellie Clarke, of Exeter; and Amelia Teasdale, of Exeter; great-grandchildren, Alizabeth Ellsworth, of Bear Creek; Jace Ellsworth, of Exeter; KanenLeslie, of Indiana; sister-in-law Elizabeth Gronski, of West Wyoming; children whom she fostered in their youth and viewed as her own, Lori Tomasetti Geller and Tina Baigis Woronko; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Margaret's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Highland Manor for the excellent care given during her stay.

Friends may call at Recupero Funeral Home, 406 Susquehanna Ave., West Pittston, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 Friday, March 15, at the funeral home, with visitation from 9 until time of service. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Donations may be made in Margaret's memory to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.