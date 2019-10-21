Our dear mother, grandmother, Margaret Caccia, passed into eternal peace on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, to be reunited with her loving husband, Ferdinand Caccia. What a glorious reunion it must have been. They were married for 68 years when he passed. She was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Barilla) Hrivnak and was born and raised in Swoyersville.

Marge, as they so called her, lived a span of 101 years on this earth, sharing us with many precious memories.

Mom was kind of a free spirit in her days and lived during the depression. She loved to dance and if there was a dance, and she could afford the ten cents, she would go. She was such a good dancer she acquired the name "rubber legs."

When she had her first blind date with our dad he told her he was going to marry her and she laughed in his face; a few months later they were married. Mom always had a great meal on the table and was a great homemaker. She was a great cook and was well known for her spaghetti sauce.

We will always treasure all the family times with mom and dad for all the holidays. She loved going on trips with dad, especially to Canada and the Catskills.

Special thanks to Hospice of the Sacred Heart and for all their compassionate care. In honor of my mom please do a good deed for someone.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Joyce Koptcho, of Forty Fort, and Linda Musick and husband Richard Musick, of Luzerne; grandchildren, Bob Koptcho, of Philadelphia, Lisa Barry and husband Mark, of Plains, David Koptcho and wife Jill, of Mountain Top, Angelina Chrzan and husband Stan, of Dorrance Township, Rich Musick and wife April, of Luzerne, and Tiffany Musick, of Luzerne; great-grandchildren, Brittany Koptcho and fiancé, Jonathan, Kelsey Decker, Jessica Koptcho, Jarred Musick, Tyler Musick, Brandon Hodle, and Constantine Falletta.

She is survived by her sister, Helen Piazza, and her brother, George Hrivnak.

Preceding her in death were sisters, Rose Allen and Theresa Hrivnak, and her brother, John Hrivnak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Parish. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Courtdale. Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Betz- Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.betzjastremski.com.