NANTICOKE — Margaret Cionzynski, 96, of Nanticoke, passed into eternal rest on April 12, 2019, at Wesley Village, Laflin. Born in Glen Lyon, she was the daughter of Helen Peplinski Wyda and John Wyda. She was a member of Holy Trinity church, now St. Faustina Kowalska parish, Nanticoke. She attended Nanticoke schools and later became an office assistant to Dr. Thaddeus Salachinski in the 1930s and 1940s.

In the 1940s, she moved to Connecticut, where she worked as a riveter on WWII bombers and planes. After WWII, she met and married the love of her life, Henry V. Cionzynski, of Nanticoke. They moved to New Britain and Bristol, Connecticut, and worked for the Stanley Works Tool Company for several years. In 1949, they returned to Nanticoke. She worked for some years in the Glen Lyon Garment and Bra Factory. In the 1960s, she began working in the American Tobacco Cigar Factory in Hanover Township and later Mountain Top.

She retired in 1984. After retirement, she was active in the Holy Trinity Womens Catholic counsel, especially volunteering by making pierogies for church fundraising and the annual parish picnic. From 2005 through 2009, she served as Luzerne County Retired Senior School Volunteer in the Greater Nanticoke Area Elementary Center with second graders, aiding Mrs. Barbara Lach.

From 2009 through 2016, she resided in her home. In August 2016, she moved to Wesley Village until the present, where she made many cherished and loving friends with fellow residents, aides, staff and nurses. She was an avid Citizens' Voice newspaper reader and a lifelong Democrat. She was everything to anyone in her family and to her friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Henry V. Cionzynski; sisters Helen Rynkiewicz, Della Kirby and Eleanor Sikorski; and brothers Clement Wyda and Corporal John Wyda (POW-Korea). She is survived by her son, Dr. Mark Brown, of Hanover Township, and his fiancée, Kathy Ferrett; nieces and nephews Peter Rynkiewicz, of Honey Pot, Patsy Leski and husband Bob, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Deborah Robacheski, of S.C., Joseph Cionzynski and wife Roseann, of Quakertown, Kellie Colberth and husband Scott, of S.C., Charles Kirby and wife Debbie, of Los Angeles, Calif., Penny Lingrinstrom, of Fla., Cheryl Kirby, of Ohio, Dr. Robert Sikorski and wife Amy, of Calif., Cindy Sikorski, of Fla., John Sikorski, of Hanover Township, Brent Sikorski, of N.C., Michael Wyda, of N.J., Mary Beth Ahern and husband Pat, of Susquehanna, Charles Brown, of N.J., and Louis Conn and wife Barbara, of Fla.; and close friends, Judy, Ed and Jonathan Doblix and Bill and Jeanne O'Malley and children Billy and Colleen O'Malley.

Funeral services will begin at noon on Wednesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.

A viewing and period of visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate for a Mass at your parish in Margaret's memory.