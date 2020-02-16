FORTY FORT — Margaret "Peggy" Elizabeth Krieger Dungey, 94, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Peggy was born on June 19, 1925, in Kingston, and was raised in Idetown and Harveys Lake. She was the daughter of the late James and Ethel Mae Weir Krieger. Peggy was a graduate of Lehman High School where she excelled in basketball. She later played semi-professional basketball. Peggy worked at Blue Ribbon Bakery, Interstate Reduced Products and Pomeroy's.

Peggy resided in Forty Fort for most of her life. She was a member of the Welsh Baptist Church in Plymouth and also attended Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church in Edwardsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Edward W. Dungey, on Dec. 5, 2003; her cherished daughter, Donna McCutcheon, on Feb. 16, 2011; her five siblings: brothers, Franklin and Madara; and sisters, Jean Smith, Doris Sutton and Mardella Casterline.

Surviving are her devoted son-in-law, who was like a son to her, John "Jack" McCutcheon II; her loving granddaughters, Tara (Scott) Schultz and Tracie McCutcheon; her twin great-grandchildren, Jordan and Summer Schultz, who brought so much joy to her life; brother-in-law and sister in-law, Myron and Yoko Dungey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Robb Henderson will officiate. Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .