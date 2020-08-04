1/
Margaret E. "Maggie" Fleisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JENKINS TWP. — Margaret E. "Maggie" Fleisher, 88, formerly of Moscow, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Wesley Village in Jenkins Township, where she was a guest. Her husband, Arthur Fleisher, passed away on Jan. 13, 1998.

Born in Ashley, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Mildred (Caton) Shrader. Maggie graduated from Ashley High School, Mansfield State College and Marywood College. Prior to retiring in 1989, she worked as an educator in Hillsdale, N.J. Throughout her whole life, Maggie was a supporter of local community theater at the Bergen County Players in Oradell, N.J. She was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church.

Maggie is survived by her stepson, Marc Fleisher; her grandchildren: Kerry, Brett, Ryan and Travis; her four great-grandchildren; her four neices and six nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Edna Edwards and Annette Rozdilski, and her brothers: George and Harold Shrader.

As per Maggie's request, services will be private and are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, in Spring Brook Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444.

To share your fondest memories of Maggie, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home
3 First Street
Spring Brook, PA 18444
570-842-3098
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved