ASHLEY — Margaret "Maggie" Falchek, RN, of Ashley, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family, following her valiant struggle with cancer.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter to the late Daniel and Margaret Gaughan Reese. She was a graduate of the GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1965, and continued her education at the Mercadian School of Nursing and later at LCCC, studying nursing. Maggie was employed by Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse for 47 years prior to her retirement.

She was an active member of St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, Ashley, where she served as an acolyte, a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and various other parish duties. She also volunteered her time at St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen and at the Catherine McCauley Center.

She has been preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Falchek in 2017; and by brothers Daniel, Frederick and Mark Falchek; and by a sister, Marilyn Kuklewicz.

Surviving are her sons, David Falchek and his wife, Rosemary, Scranton, and Michael Falchek and his wife, Kim, Salem, Massachusetts; grandchildren Seth and Eli Falchek and Gabriella and Sam Falchek; brother James Reese, Wilkes-Barre; and sister Elizabeth Morris, Hanover Township.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating, those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen, 39 East Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706.

