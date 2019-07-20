WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Margaret "Aunt Marge" Hannon, 77, of Wilkes Barre Township, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 16, 1942, the daughter of the late John and Rachel (Edwards) Shigo. She was member of the graduating Class of 1960 of Hanover High School. She was employed as a crossing guard for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District until her retirement. She was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley.

Margaret was affectionately known as "Aunt Marge" to her family and many friends because of her care and compassion given to them. In a time of need, Marge was always there.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 50 years, Harold Hannon, on July 19, 2014, who was the love of her life; and sister Elizabeth Taggart.

Surviving are sisters Bertha Sharkness, of Wilkes-Barre, and Joan Westawski (Frank), of Bear Creek Township; numerous nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; a sister-in-law who she considered her sister, Bevi Arcuri; and longtime best friend, Ann Fedak.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Joseph Long officiating. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre for their excellent care and compassion given to Margaret in her time of need.