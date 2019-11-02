TONKHANNOCK — Margaret "Peggy" Harvey, 90, of Tunkhannock, passed Oct. 30, 2019, at the Gardens of Tunkhannock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmons Harvey, in 1983.

Born in Jessup Township, on Mar. 17, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Essie Stevens Hewitt.

Peggy was a longtime member of the Lemon United Methodist Church, the Lemon Ladies Aid, and the Rebekah Lodge.

She is survived by her sons, Richard and wife Linda, of Tunkhannock, Michael and wife Lucy, of Ohio, Larry and wife Donna, of Tunkhannock, Ronald and wife Ginny, of Virginia, and John and wife Lori, of Dallas; daughters Kathy Schack and husband David, of Minnesota, Mary Bytheway and husband Kim, of Julian, and Betsy Rogers and husband John, of Bryn Mawr; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Peggy's family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at the United Methodist Homes Tunkhannock Campus, the Gardens and AseraCare Hospice for all the love and care they provided.

Family and friends are invited to attend Peggy's celebration of life service which will be held at at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Lemon United Methodist Church, Route 29 (the church with the purple doors), with Pastor Scott Ryan presiding. A visitation for friends will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Peggy's name to the Lemon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 366, Tunkhannock, PA 18657, or the donor's choice of charity.

