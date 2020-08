MAHANOY CITY — Margaret Kaczmarczyk, 93, formerly of Mahanoy City, died Aug. 25, 2020. Funeral will be 10:15 a.m. Friday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Viewing 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Parastas at 7:30 p.m.