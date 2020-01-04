WANAMIE — Margaret Koflanovich, 96, Wanamie, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home, with her loving son, Charles, by her side.

Born in the Lower Askam section of Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late Wasil and Anna (Kachurek) Kopcho.

She was a graduate of Hanover High School. In her early years, she was employed as an office manager in the garment industry. Later on she helped her son, Charles, with his ambulance service.

Margaret found much joy in cooking and preparing traditional ethnic holiday foods, baking, canning and gardening her flowers. She always enjoyed spending time with her sisters, family and friends at family gatherings. She also loved watching the Philadelphia Phillies play baseball.

A very devoted Byzantine Catholic, Margaret was a parishioner of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre. Church was a very important part of her life. Where she always looked forward to attending the annual pilgrimage to Mt. St. Macrina, Uniontown.

Surviving are her loving son, Charles J. Koflanovich; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Koflanovich; sisters, Mary, Anna, Helen, Julia and Susan; brother, John.

She will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held 10:15 a.m. Tuesday from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon. Divine Liturgy is at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Kerestes officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A special note of thanks and appreciation to the nursing staff, fifth floor West and Dr. Tina Hockenbury at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, for the excellent care and comfort they provided to her, during her time of need.