LAFLIN — Margaret M. Simko, 73, of Laflin, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, where she had been a resident for one year.

Born Jan. 18, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Emeline McAfee McHale. Margaret was a 1964 graduate of Hanover Area High School. Upon graduation, she began a long career in banking. She was employed by First Eastern Bank, which became PNC Bank, First Federal Bank, and Landmark Community Bank, from where she retired in 2012.

Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Hassel, and an infant twin brother. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James; her daughter, Karen Egidio, and her husband, Frank, of Plains Township; son, Stephen Simko, and his wife, Danielle, of Laflin; grandchildren, Maria Egidio, Robbie McHugh, Stephen and Grace Simko; one great-grandchild, Hazel McHugh; sisters, Helen Zimmerman, of Longmont, Colo., and Patricia Forand, of Maynard, Mass.; nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.

