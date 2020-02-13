HANOVER TWP. — Margaret "Peggy" L. Martin, 94, of Hanover Township passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 5, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Wesley and Margaret Miller.

Prior to retiring, Margaret was employed by American Tobacco for 26 years. She enjoyed doing puzzles and creating sequined calendars.

Margaret was the matriarch of the family. She was the picture of strength to all who knew her. She battled tirelessly for many years and will be forever remembered and loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Martin, in 1975; her daughters, Beverly Martin and Marlene Ronchetti; her granddaughter, Jessica Ronchetti; her sisters, Bessie Dennis and Audrey Curry; and her brothers, George, Donald and Monte Miller.

Surviving are her son, Frederick Martin and his wife, Isabelle Kirkpatrick-Martin, Hanover Township; her daughter Margaret Wolfe and her husband, Henry, Wilkes-Barre; granddaughters Angelique, Gabrielle, Sarah and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Dennis, Dominick, Lily and Nicholas; great-great-grandchildren Isabella, Vincent and Noah; a brother, Wesley Miller; several nieces and nephews.

Margaret's family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and comfort.

A viewing will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.