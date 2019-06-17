WILKES-BARRE — Margaret Mary (Zoeller) Knox, 87, of Newburyport, Mass., and formerly of Topsfield and Ipswich, Mass., passed peacefully Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, at Avita of Newburyport, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth R. Knox, and was the former wife of the late Thomas J. Hennigan Jr.

Born in Wilkes-Barre in 1931, Margaret Mary was one of four children of the late Anthony E. and Margaret (Kelly) Zoeller. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre and then went on to attend Wyoming Seminary, majoring in business. For many years she worked as an administrative assistant for the Zoeller Paper Company.

Margaret Mary was a member of the American Legion Post 132, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1093, the German American Club of the North Shore, the Topsfield Historical Society, the BoxTop Community Club and the Mountain Top Women's Club.

With her vivacious personality, she enjoyed wonderful parties, had a beautiful smile and always loved a good joke or funny story. Margaret Mary was a well-seasoned traveler and throughout her lifetime, she visited many places around the world. Above all else, it was her deeply rooted love and devotion to her family and her grandchildren that made her such an inspiration in their lives. Being able to be a part of the lives of her children and grandchildren brought her unending joy.

Margaret Mary leaves behind her three daughters, Mary Alice Hennessey and husband Michael, of Pittsburgh, Colleen Brown and husband Joel, of Portsmouth, N.H., and Kelly Kastrinelis and husband Timothy, of Ipswich, Mass.; nine grandchildren, Sean, Megan, Kasey, Toney, Timothy, Kristina, Thomas, William and Abigail; along with extended family and dear friends. She also leaves behind her special companion, Al Hill, of Marblehead, Mass., who shared many happy times with her over the years.

She was predeceased by her son, Thomas J. Hennigan III, who died in 2017, and her three brothers, Anthony, Christopher and John Zoeller.

Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green St., Newburyport, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, in St. Ann's Church of the Holy Redeemer Parish, 300 Main St., West Newbury, followed by burial at the Cowles Memorial Cemetery, Ipswich.

Donations in her memory can be made to Avita of Newburyport, 4 Wallace Bashaw Junior Way, Newburyport, MA 01950.