SCRANTON — Margaret Mesh, 93, of Scranton, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Jewish Home of NEPA.

Born in the Hanover Section of Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Laza) Sedlak. She retired from the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union in 1982 and enjoyed polka dances, church picnics, bingo and spending Thursday afternoons at the farmers market in Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of St. George's Orthodox Church in Taylor.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Valerie Nidoh and husband Nicholas, of Scranton; grandchildren Mistie Czahor Williams and husband Austin, Joseph John Czahor III, of Carthage, Mo., and Neil Semcheski, of Columbia, S.C.; great-grandchildren Ethan and Allie Williams, and Joey and Oliver Czahor, of Carthage, Mo; step-grandchildren Cory Nidoh, of Ridley Park, Janel and Kendra Nidoh, of Scranton; along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Casimer; daughter Candice Mesh; sisters Mary Senar, Helen Oleszczuk, Julia Sedlak and Anna Gaydosh; and brothers Frank, Joseph, John and Michael Sedlak.

The family would like to thank the Jewish Home of NEPA and Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent care and support.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with Panikhida services at 6 p.m. by Father Mark Leasure, from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Interment at the convenience of the family.