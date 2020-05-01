Margaret Nagy
WILKES-BARRE — Margaret Nagy passed away on April 29, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor in Wilkes-Barre. She was born in Warren, Conn., and raised in Manhattan, N.Y. She graduated from The Manhattan High School of Women's Garment Trades. She was preceded by her husband, Frank, in 1992, sister, Helen Zaneto, and her brother, Willie Sabo. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Chadwick and Jean Werkheiser; grandchildren, Heidi Miller, Chris Chadwick and Dale and Margy Werkheiser. Also her great-grandchildren, Jarell Thomas, Kip, Kacy and Maddie Miller. Private funeral services will be held. Arrangements are by Maher-Collins Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in Times Leader from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
