1/
Margaret P. Korker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EXETER — Margaret P. Korker, 98, of Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Della Olsen Matze.

Margaret was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter and prior to her retirement, had worked in the garment industry.

Surviving are her daughter, Beverly Remsky, of Exeter, and a granddaughter, Roxanne and her husband, Mark Krefski, of Ashley.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral
09:00 AM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved