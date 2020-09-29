EXETER — Margaret P. Korker, 98, of Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Della Olsen Matze.

Margaret was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter and prior to her retirement, had worked in the garment industry.

Surviving are her daughter, Beverly Remsky, of Exeter, and a granddaughter, Roxanne and her husband, Mark Krefski, of Ashley.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

