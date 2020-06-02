Margaret Pendlebury
BETHLEHEM — Margaret Pendlebury, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. She was the loving wife of the late Colonel Ralph Pendlebury. Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Hazel (Williams) Kiley. Margaret worked for Hess's Department Store as a clerk in domestics for 15 years. She was a member of St. Peter's UCC, Northampton. Margaret enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cheryl Fritz and her husband, Brian, of Bethlehem; sons, Scott Pendlebury and his wife, Annette, of Chesapeake, Va., and Sean Pendlebury, of Washington; siblings, Robert Hoover, of New Jersey, and Sandra Derhammer, of Nanticoke; grandchildren, Emily Pendlebury, Kennedy Pendlebury, Nicholas Fritz and Addison Fritz. Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Szuda. Services: A drive-thru visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, in compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions. A graveside service for close family and friends (limit of 25 people) will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Nanticoke Cemetery, East Field Street, Nanticoke, PA 18634. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nanticoke Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
June 2, 2020
Scott,Sean & Cheryl and Family My Deepest Sympathy in the loss of your Mom. She was always so kind and sweet. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Kathy Erickson Trinkle
Friend
