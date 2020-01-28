WASHINGTON, D.C. — Margaret "Kitty" Perkins Skallerup died on July 12, 2019, in Washington, D.C. She was 89.

Born in Wilkes-Barre in 1930, Kitty graduated from the Wilkes-Barre Day School in 1947 and from Smith College in 1952. While attending Smith, she studied for a year in Paris, along with her identical twin sister, Trudy, as well as Jacqueline Bouvier.

Newly graduated, Kitty moved to Washington, D.C., with Smith classmates, where she secured jobs at the National Security Agency as well as "Face the Nation." In 1955 she married Kenneth D. Hull Jr., a young diplomat from Mill Neck, New York. After a brief posting in London they returned to D.C. where they settled in Georgetown alongside neighbors Jackie and Sen. John F. Kennedy.

Through posts in Copenhagen and Tunis, Kitty reveled in the role of the American diplomat's wife, charming foreign dignitaries with her infectious enthusiasm and gracious nature. A favorite memory was hosting the astronauts who visited Tunisia on their 1969 world tour.

In 1972 she wed Abed Bouhafa, from Gammarth, Tunisia, where she lived for many years. In 1979 Kitty returned to D.C. where she bought the famous log cabin on Arizona Avenue.

After marrying Walter T. Skallerup, General Counsel of the Navy, she moved to McLean, Va. In 1985 she christened the Aegis cruiser USS Bunker Hill CG-52 and became a member of The Society of the Sponsors of the United States Navy.

Upon Walter's death in 1987, Kitty, single again, eventually returned to her old stomping grounds — Georgetown — where she lived for the next 33 years, playing tennis, traveling to the French Open and charming bartenders and fellow diners alike in established haunts such as Café Milano, Martin's Tavern, Black Salt and Two Amy's.

At her core, Kitty was a fighter who responded to the word "no" with a devilish grin. When renovating a house in McLean, her small stature and feisty energy earned her the name "Mighty Mouse on the Potomac" from friends who watched her through a grueling zoning fight that she took to the Virginia Supreme Court. As much as she relished a good fight, Kitty loved being with people and was drawn to their life stories. Not only did she bring strangers together, but she was the glue of her own family. Her children and grandchildren will profoundly miss their "GiGi."

She is survived by her three children, Catharine Hull and Deeda Hull Osgood of New Mexico, Edward Hull of Washington, D.C.; and six grandchildren; Grayson, Walker, Ravenna, Althea, Sasha and Beya.

A memorial service will be held Feb. 15.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Society of the Sponsors of the United States Navy in her memory.