FORTY FORT — Margaret Steblinski, 79, of Murray Street, Forty Fort, died Monday evening, July 1, 2019, at her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Vincek Simko. She graduated from Coughlin High School.

Margaret had been a resident of Forty Fort since 1961. She was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed oil painting and drawing. She was a commercial artist for A. Rifkin Co.

Preceding her in death was her son, Brian.

Surviving are husband of 58 years, John R.; sons Jack and his wife, Jeanne, of Mountain Top, and Scott, of Forty Fort; brother James Simko, of Laflin; and grandchildren Scott, Melissa, Sarah and Evan.

Private funeral service will be held at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

