WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Margaret Sterbinsky, 93, formerly of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Margaret was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Henry and Margaret Hanadel Lippa. Margaret was in the first graduating eight grade class of Holy Savior School, and she was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1944. She was employed at Social Security Administration in Wilkes-Barre for over 20 years.

Margaret was a devout Catholic and member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, formerly Holy Savior Church. She was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols.

Throughout her life she enjoyed cooking for family holidays and celebrating with her family. She also loved travelling with her husband. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George A. Sterbinsky, in 2008; brother, Sylvester Lippa; and sister, Betty Sipple.

Surviving are her sister, Theresa DiFrancesco, South Carolina; sons, John H. Sterbinsky, and his wife, Maryann, New Jersey, George F. Sterbinsky, and his wife, JoAnn, Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Sandra Rozanski, and her husband, Gary, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Jared Sterbinsky, and his wife Alison, Alexa Sterbinsky Pennells, and her husband, Brian, George E. Sterbinsky, and his wife, Salvia, Elise Sterbinsky Limper, and her husband, Jerry, Stephen Rozanski, and his wife, Ashley, and Michael Rozanski; great-grandchildren, Mia, Liliana, Harry, Aoife, Scarlett, Jack and Juliette.

The family would like to thank the staff of Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing for their compassionate care.

Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours. There will be a public memorial service and memorial mass at a later date.

Private interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Pringle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

