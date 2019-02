On Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, Margarete Groll Neilson departed this world to walk with the Lord. She was a loving wife to Robert W. Neilson, of WNAK 730 Broadcasters, as well as a loving mother, grandmother, Oma (great-grandmother), sister, Tante (aunt), Doti (godmother) and friend. She will be dearly missed by all and remembered as a model of selfless caring, diligence, generosity, ingenuity and humor.

Condolences may be sent to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Funeral Home at www.hughbhughes.com.