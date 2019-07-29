FACTORYVILLE — Margot Stage, 92, of Factoryville, died July 26, 2019, at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit. She was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Stage, in 1994.

Born in Sagan, Germany, on Oct. 19, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Anna Sandtner Krause. She was a member of the Centermoreland United Methodist Church.

Margot is survived by sons, Karl Stage and wife Karen, of Harrisburg, and David Stage and wife Claudia, of Ohio; daughters Shirley Williams, of Lake Winola, and Shiela Schoonover and husband Loren, of Dallas; sister Edith Ludemann; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-greatgrandchild.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Christoph and Otmar Sandter; and sister Ruth Sandtner.

Family and friends are invited to attend Margot's celebration of life service which will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the Centermoreland United Methodist Church, 17 Creamery Road, Tunkhannock. Interment will follow in Perrins Marsh Cemetery, Centermoreland. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margot's name to Centermoreland United Methodist Church, 17 Creamery Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.