WILKES-BARRE — Marguerite Ann Sauer, age 87, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, after a number of years in declining health. Born August 3, 1932, Margie was the cherished daughter of the late John J. Sauer, Sr. and Elizabeth Hasaka Sauer, Sr.; loving sister of Elizabeth Kraus (Thomas, deceased), the late John, Jr. (Lois, deceased), Jerold (Dorothy, deceased), and the late James (Carol); adored aunt of Elizabeth Niehaus (James), Thomas Kraus (Barbara), Marie Kraus, and Barbara Kraus (Robert Buehner); Catherine Kish (Mark) and Jacqueline Kretz; Dennis Sauer, Kimberly Sauer (James Burton), and Jay Sauer; and much-loved great/great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Connecticut, and Nebraska. Margie was Wilkes-Barre through and through. She grew up on North Pennsylvania Avenue and still owned the house where she and three of her siblings were born. Many summer days were spent at the family's cottage at Harveys Lake. After graduating valedictorian of her class at James M. Coughlin High School, Margie went on to College Misericordia, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in education, then to Wilkes College where she was awarded her Master's Degree. She spent her career teaching the elementary school-aged children of Wilkes-Barre. After her retirement, she volunteered with the after-school program at Sacred Heart School. She loved being around and interacting with the children. In her spare time, Margie excelled at all sorts of needlework. She hand-smocked dresses for her young nieces, and knit and crocheted lovely sweaters and afghans. Some of her beautiful baby afghans were, without doubt, heirloom quality. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. Once the current health crisis has subsided, a memorial Mass will be planned. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Margie's life can make donations to St. Andrew Bessette Parish Social Concerns Ministry, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705, or the charity of your choice. Arrangement by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains.

Published in Times Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
