WILKES-BARRE — Maria Bardoutsos Mertz passed away on March 19, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1958, in Patras, Greece, the daughter of the late Constantine (Dino) and Polyxeni (Jenny) Bardoutsos.

Maria moved to the United States at age 17 to attend and graduate from Wilkes University. She went on to receive a master's degree in finance from Penn State University. While at Wilkes, she met the love of her life, Phil, with whom she led an incredible life.

For the last 24 years, Maria, along with her business partner, Cheryl Lewis, formed and grew Officestaff Services in Wilkes-Barre and was always proud to be a resident of this valley.

Fluent in three languages, Maria embraced the spoken word, spending more than 15 years coaching speech and debate at Meyers High School and helping hundreds of students learn and grow. A charitable woman, she contributed to many causes and donated time regularly to Valley Santa, ensuring needy children would not go without Christmas gifts.

Desirous of helping people even at the end, the family is proud that Maria chose to be an organ and tissue donor, ensuring that other people may receive the gift of life.

In more recent years, Maria took great joy in her work, spending time with friends and neighbors and enjoying her weekends at Onawandah Campground in Tunkhannock, walking her dog, Sidney. A new grandmother, her greatest joy came from holding and reading to her granddaughter, Rory.

Maria will be deeply missed by her husband of 36 years, Dr. Philip Mertz, Ph.D.; and her son, Alexander Mertz and daughter-in-law Alison McManus Mertz; along with her granddaughter, Rory Rinker Mertz. Additionally, she is survived by a brother, Antonios Bardoutsos, his wife, Mary Teresa, of San Francisco, and sons Nicholas and Michael; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley's Trauma Center and Intensive Care Unit for all their hard work and compassion. They would also like to thank the staff from Gift of Life for making her incredible donations possible. Additionally, they are grateful to the Kingston/Forty Fort Ambulance and Fire Department for their rapid response and heroic efforts.

Family and friends are asked to call 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. A short service will be held at 3 p.m., with the Rev. James Quinn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center, 318 Northern Blvd., South Abington Township, PA 18411; or Gift of Life Organ Donation, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.