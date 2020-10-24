GIBSON — Marian G. Elliott, 96, of Gibson, died Oct. 13, 2020, at Meadow View Senior Living Center, Montrose, following a period of declining health due to a fall in May. She was the widow of Roy J. Elliott, who died Dec. 23, 1995.

Born July 6, 1924, in Trucksville, she was the daughter of the late William and Hattie Gregory.

She graduated from Kingston Township High School, Class of 1942, and married Roy on June 10, 1950. Marian worked various jobs and with Roy at their drugstore, Halls Pharmacy in Shavertown. They had resided in Shavertown, Trucksville and Dallas, until Roy's death, and then she moved to Gibson on Roderick and Laura's farm after 1995. At the time of her move to Gibson, she also moved with her grandson, Michael Elliott, whom she raised from a baby. Michael lovingly cared for her until she left us.

Marian loved living near the woods, seeing bears, deer, turkeys and songbirds. She loved hearing the grouse drumming in the spring "the little engines."

She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by two sons: James Elliott, of Dallas, and John (Cindy) Elliott, of Milnesville; a daughter: Laura (Roderick) Grosvenor, of Gibson; a brother: Richard Gregory, of Dushore; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; also a beloved lifelong friend: Louise Hazeltine, of Dallas.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Melba, Louise, baby Alan, Luther and Dorothy; and a daughter-in-law: Mary Jane Elliott and many friends and relatives.

As per her wishes, she was cremated and requested no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.

