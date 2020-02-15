SHAVERTOWN — Marian T. Kittle, 97, Harris Hill Road, Shavertown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Manor Care, Kingston.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 6, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Gertrude Morgan Turner and was a graduate of Kingston Twp. High School, Class of 1939 and Wyoming Seminary School of Business. She was a secretary with Morris Run Coal Mining and also with Whitesell Brothers and Stull Brothers. Later with Celotec when she retired. She had spent some years with Loves Refrigeration.

Marian was a member of the Trucksville United Methodist Church for over 80 years. She loved to knit and crochet where she learned with the American Red Cross during World War II.

She was preceded in death by her husband Allen G. Kittle, in 2010, who built their house for her; and a sister Lorraine Jolley.

She is survived by a niece, Linda Jolley; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Memorial donations may be made to The Trucksville United Methodist Church,c/o 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville, PA 18708.