Marianne Kirkpatrick Guido
KINGSTON — Marianne Kirkpatrick Guido, 67, of Kingston, passed away suddenly in her sleep on June 5, 2020.

Born Feb. 4, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Kirkpatrick and Ann Schuler Kirkpatrick. She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. She was employed by Dr. Arthur Mitchell as his receptionist for the last 15 years. She absolutely adored spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Martha, sister Alice Aregood, and sister-in-law Faye Kirkpatrick.

She is survived by daughters Susie Jenson and husband Lance, of Wanamie, Annie Guido, of Forty Fort, Sara Guido, of New Bern, N.C., grandchildren Lance and Macy Jenson, sisters Mickey Maloney, Karen Sorber (Ed), and Laura Pugh (Bob), brother Joe Kirkpatrick, brother-in-law, Donald Aregood, numerous nieces and nephews, former husband Martin Guido, Aunt Helen Suchocki, and her four grand-dogs.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are by the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
Tracey Olenick
June 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sheri Sands
Friend
