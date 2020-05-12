Marianne Paluck
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WYOMING — On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Heaven welcomed my beautiful mom, Marianne Paluck. At 90 years young, she was a proud long-time resident of Wyoming. She cherished her home, front porch and swing. Born on Dec. 4, 1929, in Kingston, Marianne was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Ptaszek Kwiatkowski. She loved her church, St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming, and was dedicated to the Rosary. Marianne and husband, Ray, enjoyed the Wyoming/West Wyoming Seniors Club. Marianne celebrated her Polish heritage with Ray, dancing through the years with the Polka-Lite Group and the Big Band Society. Marianne held a high standard for herself. Her training as a hairdresser allowed her to express her beauty and she helped others find their best qualities. She was caring and demure but could also knock your socks off with a question so direct that you had to both laugh and really consider her point of view. And, yes, she really loved hats! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Paluck; son, William Paluck; daughter, Patricia Shpock; brother, Louis Kwiatkowski; and sisters, Pauline Siemanski, Ann Turon, and Veronica Skilonger. Surviving are her daughter, Linda Weber and her husband, Fred, of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Nicholas Weber and his wife, Anna, of Milwaukee, Wis.; Ryan Weber and his wife, Lara, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Christine and Candace Shpock, of New York; three great-granddaughters, Sienna, Sara and Selena; and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to the dedicated nurses and caregivers at Mountain Top Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and Smith Healthcare, who cared for her at her bedside. Her feisty way expressed her love and appreciation for your dedication. Your job has never been so challenging, and we thank you! Due to the current restrictions, funeral services will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Wyoming. Memorial contributions may be made in Marianne's memory to St. Monica Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, 18644. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved