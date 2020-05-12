WYOMING — On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Heaven welcomed my beautiful mom, Marianne Paluck. At 90 years young, she was a proud long-time resident of Wyoming. She cherished her home, front porch and swing. Born on Dec. 4, 1929, in Kingston, Marianne was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Ptaszek Kwiatkowski. She loved her church, St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming, and was dedicated to the Rosary. Marianne and husband, Ray, enjoyed the Wyoming/West Wyoming Seniors Club. Marianne celebrated her Polish heritage with Ray, dancing through the years with the Polka-Lite Group and the Big Band Society. Marianne held a high standard for herself. Her training as a hairdresser allowed her to express her beauty and she helped others find their best qualities. She was caring and demure but could also knock your socks off with a question so direct that you had to both laugh and really consider her point of view. And, yes, she really loved hats! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Paluck; son, William Paluck; daughter, Patricia Shpock; brother, Louis Kwiatkowski; and sisters, Pauline Siemanski, Ann Turon, and Veronica Skilonger. Surviving are her daughter, Linda Weber and her husband, Fred, of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Nicholas Weber and his wife, Anna, of Milwaukee, Wis.; Ryan Weber and his wife, Lara, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Christine and Candace Shpock, of New York; three great-granddaughters, Sienna, Sara and Selena; and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to the dedicated nurses and caregivers at Mountain Top Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and Smith Healthcare, who cared for her at her bedside. Her feisty way expressed her love and appreciation for your dedication. Your job has never been so challenging, and we thank you! Due to the current restrictions, funeral services will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Wyoming. Memorial contributions may be made in Marianne's memory to St. Monica Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, 18644. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



