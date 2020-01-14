PITTSTON TWP. — Marianne M. Zelonis, 58, of Pittston Township, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at home.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 15, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Jean (McHale) Stanton.

She was a graduate of Seton Catholic High School, Pittston, Class of 1979, and Luzerne County Community College. She had worked as a secretary and had a great love for animals.

She is survived by her son, John Zelonis and his girlfriend, Gina Pascucci, West Wyoming.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Marianne's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.