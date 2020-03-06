WYOMING — Mariclaire Jones, 72, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 6, 2020. Mariclaire succumbed to injuries she sustained after being struck by a vehicle last year, while working for Wyoming Borough as a crossing guard.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Michael F. Tigue and Joan Walsh Tigue. Mariclaire was a graduate of St. John's High School Pittston, Class of 1965. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Wyoming Area School District as a Title 1 Reading Assistant at Wyoming Area Catholic School.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jones, her brothers, Thomas Tigue and Kevin Tigue, her sister-in-law, Dianne Tigue, her niece and goddaughter Nicole Tigue.

Mariclaire was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, attending numerous games with her family each year. Surviving are her daughters, Kimberly Crake and her husband, Ken, Plains Township; daughter Michele Jones and Paul Reese, Plains Township; grandchildren MacKenzie, Makaylee, and Morgan Crake, Erik, Angelina and Adrianna Trasciatti; several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Anita Yurek, who was like a daughter to her and was her caretaker after the accident. The family would like to thank Dr. Mauer Biscotti; the staff at Wilkes Barre General Hospital, and the staff from Hospice of Sacred Heart for their care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Mountain View Burial Park, Exeter Township.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming Area Catholic School, 1690 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643 or The Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.