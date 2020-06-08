HANOVER TWP. — Marie A. Carchilla, of Hanover Township, was called home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020, after a courageous six-year battle with numerous health issues.

Born Marie Ann Walker, on Aug. 6, 1947, she was the youngest daughter of the late Albert L. Walker Sr. and Nancy Desiderio Walker. Also preceding her in death are infant brother Robert, father-in-law Joseph A. Carchilla Sr., and her two beloved dogs, Tessa and Rudy.

Marie was a 1965 graduate of Hanover Area High School. She attended College Misericordia for her bachelor's degree, and then Bloomsburg University for her master's degree, both in education. Marie worked for her alma mater, Hanover Area, as an elementary teacher. She spent most of her career teaching first grade at Hanover Green Elementary School. Marie was a kind, yet firm, teacher who recognized the value and individualism of each of her students. She was a member of the Hanover Area Education Association, Pennsylvania State Education Association, and the Northeast Education Association. In 2001, Marie was honored with the district's Excellence in Teaching Award, which is voted by her colleagues. She retired after a dedicated 35-year career to Hanover Area in 2004.

Marie's faith was a very important part of her life. Growing up, she was an active member of Lyndwood Congretational, and as an adult she and her family became members of Christ United Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Marie is now a member of Wyoming Valley Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Marie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Joseph A. Carchilla Jr., son Joseph A. Carchilla III, daughter Maria Carchilla and her fiancé Scott Majiros, grandchildren Joseph A. Carchilla IV and Lyla Marie Balakier, sister Nancy Ann Walker, brother Albert L. Walker Jr. and wife Lorraine, mother-in-law Catherine Carchilla, sister-in-law Mary Kay Embleton and husband Donald, and numerous aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

As a devoted wife, mothe, and grandmother, family was the center of Marie's life. She especially enjoyed nothing more than time with her two grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Gawg." Marie was known to be the artistically creative one in the family, as she loved painting ceramics, decorating for holidays, and listening to music. No one could precisely decorate a Christmas tree better than Marie.

In keeping with Marie's love of God and animals, the family has requested memorial donations be made to either the Wyoming Valley Presbyterian Church, 2 Lockhart St., Wilkes-Barre, or Blue Chip Animal Farm, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas.

Within these uncertain times, private arrangements are being made at the convenience of the family through Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home. Due to the private arrangements, the family would love to hear from anyone who would like to express written sympathies by sending notes, stories or cards to Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.