HUDSON — Marie Lorraine "Noni" Brunetti, 84, of Hudson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home.

Marie was born in Plains Township, and was the daughter of the late Francis Gosiewski and Mary Hrabousky. She graduated from Plains High School in 1953, where she met the love of her life, Bruno Brunetti. Marie and Bruno were married in their church, Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, on July 2, 1955. Marie helped support her family by working as a seamstress and she was a homemaker for her three children: Sandra, Dino, and David.

Marie was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She loved to make crafts for her numerous grand and great-grandchildren: Halloween costumes, wedding items and Christmas ornaments. Marie was also a great cook. It was always special when she treated her family to potato pancakes, pierogi, risotto, polenta and homemade noodles with her famous sauce. But best of all was when the family gathered on Saturdays to have Noni Burgers. On the occasion Marie wasn't cooking for her family she enjoyed a treat from Burger King.

Her granddaughters fondly remember the bus trips to The Square and the one-on-one lunches with Noni each of them believing they were the special girl who got to enjoy the outing.

Marie was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and enjoyed watching the games on Sundays. She also enjoyed watching her "General Hospital," "The Chew" and westerns.

When Marie would go out, it seemed as if she was friends with everyone. She couldn't walk down the street without entering a conversation with someone she knew.

Marie enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like freshly cut grass and the warmth of her house. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents; husband Bruno; son David; great-grandson Gunner Hayes and infant sister Lorraine Gosiewski; brother Francis Gosiewski; and son in law John "Hymie" Harowicz.

Surviving are son Dino and his wife Cathy, Mountain Top; daughter Sandra Harowicz, Hudson; brother Paul Gosiewski and his wife Michelle, Plains Township; grandchildren Stacy and husband Edward Chronowski, Bear Creek; Christina and her husband Michael Kluger, Shavertown, Becky Hayes and husband Kevin, Berwick, Felicia Brunetti, West Hartford, Connecticut and Nina Brunetti, Centreville, Virginia; great-grandchildren Taylor, Logan, Ethan and Amelia Chronowski, Bear Creek and great-grandchildren Madelynn, Miles, Scarlett, Phoenix, and Daniella, Berwick.

Thank you to all those who helped take care of our Noni during these last few weeks.

Marie's Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church with Rev. John Lambert, officiating. Interment will be held in the parish emetery, Plains Township. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Gift processing administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA, 22172.