EXETER — Marie C. Porasky, 83, formerly of Exeter, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Lakeside, Dallas. Born on July 1, 1936, in Pittston, Marie was the daughter of the late Alex and Stella Duda Rudnicky. Marie was a member of St. Barabara Parish, Exeter, and a former member of the Altar Society of St. John the Baptist Church. She was employed for 30 years for the Wyoming Area School District, retiring in 2007. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Porasky; sisters, Helen, Joan and Edna; and brothers, Alex, Frank, John and Joseph. Surviving are her daughter, Karen Joivell and her husband, Hilary, of Harveys Lake; her son, Stephen Porasky and his wife, of Jennifer, Va.; and nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Cedar St., Exeter. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kadima at Lakeside for the wonderful care provided to Marie. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's memory to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Rd., Dallas, 18612, or to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Avenue.



